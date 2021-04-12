Advertisement

Rockford PD: Suspect tried removing weapon from officer’s holster

During the struggle, the suspect attempted to remove one of the officer’s weapons from its holster, according to the Rockford Police Department.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 25-year-old Rockford man was charged with aggravated battery to police after a domestic-related incident early Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:20 a.m., officers were called to the 900 block of N. Main Street for a domestic-related incident. During the investigation, officers attempted to arrest Alpha Mugbago.

He resisted and during the struggle, he attempted to remove one of the officer’s weapons from its holster, according to the Rockford Police Department.

After the brief struggle, he was taken into custody. The officers and Mugbago were not injured. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges against Mugbago. They are:

  • Criminal Damage
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Two counts of Resisting Arrest
  • Two counts of Aggravated Battery to Police
  • Attempt to Disarm a Police Officer
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance

