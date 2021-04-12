Rockford PD searching for Cricket Mobile robbery suspect
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect after a man left with an undisclosed amount of cash from a store on Saturday afternoon.
At approximately 2 p.m., officers were sent to the Cricket Mobile Store at 2410 S. Alpine Rd. for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, officers learned that a male subject walked into Cricket, approached the clerk, and implied he had a handgun, according to the Rockford Police Department.
The suspect removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, left the store and fled on foot. The suspect is described as a white man in his 30′s, approximately 6 feet tall, with a tattoo on his left hand. The suspect’s description is similar to the Aldi robbery on April 8, according to the Rockford Police Department.
