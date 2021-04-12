Rockford man charged with attempted 1st degree murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old Rockford man has been charged with attempted first degree murder after a 26-year-old man was shot on Sunday night.

On Sunday, April 11, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 4200 block of Marsh Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 26-year-old man, suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for his life-threatening injury and was listed in critical condition at the time of this release. The suspect, who was known to the victim, is in custody and was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm against Zephaniah Howell.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.