Rockford man charged with attempted 1st degree murder

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 26-year-old man, suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds.
HOWELL, ZEPHANIAH NMN
HOWELL, ZEPHANIAH NMN(Winnebago Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old Rockford man has been charged with attempted first degree murder after a 26-year-old man was shot on Sunday night.

On Sunday, April 11, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 4200 block of Marsh Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 26-year-old man, suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for his life-threatening injury and was listed in critical condition at the time of this release. The suspect, who was known to the victim, is in custody and was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm against Zephaniah Howell.

