The search is on to fill Rockford fire and police chiefs

City leaders said the Rockford Police and Fire Commission are looking for candidates who will advance each department.
Rockford Fire and Police Commission
Rockford Fire and Police Commission(WIFR)
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The search for Rockford’s new fire and police chiefs intensifies, with the Rockford Police and Fire Commission leading the hunt, mapping out its plans. 23 news checks in with city leaders on the progress.

“It’s never happened in the 40 plus years I’ve lived here,” said Police and Fire Commission Chairperson, Sam Schmitz.

Sam Schmitz leads Rockford’s Fire and Police Commission - which he said is in a unique situation.

“It’s maybe not ideal to have both positions open at the same time, I would anticipate, because they’re leaving within a few days of each other,” said Schmitz.

Rockford Chief of Police Dan O’Shea will wrap up his tenure at the end of the month. Fire Chief Derek Bergsten plans to leave the first week in May.

“In both circumstances, these are big shoes to fill,” said City Administrator, Todd Cagnoni.

Cagnoni said the commission will look for candidates who will advance each department.

“On a police side, understanding the success we’ve had in community policing, our rock houses, engaging the community as a whole, and looking at best practices and police reform,” said Cagnoni. “On the fire department, understanding that we have fire and ambulance response.”

Until someone is hired, Schmitz said a temporary chief will be appointed from within. Search firms and consulting agencies will be asked to sort through potential candidates.

“We’ll do a parallel search,” said Schmitz.

Schmitz said the commission expects to have new hires finalized within three to five months.

“I have no doubt we’re going to find a candidate that is top notch, and that’ll keep both departments running smoothly,” said Schmitz.

The Fire and Police Commission said it plans to make a decision on the interim fire and police chiefs by the end of April, extending into early May.

