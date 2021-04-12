Rockford church site of one-day vaccination clinic Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More Winnebago County residents will have the chance to roll up their sleeves and get the COVID-19 vaccine Monday at a one-day pop up site in Rockford.

Registered residents can visit the Allen Chapel located at 3000 Rural Street in Rockford to get a “one and done” Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The clinic is only open to Winnebago County residents and proof of residency will be required. Hours of operation are noon to 6 p.m. Monday, April 12 and you must sign up in advance. Walk-ins will not be welcomed.

To register for the event, visit the IDPH website link here.

