Ringing in Annie Simpson’s 103rd birthday

Family says Simpson was born in 1918 in Alabama and moved to the Forest City in 1945.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Making it to 100 years old certainly calls for celebration, but for one Rockford woman, she surpassed that and turned 103 years old!

Annie Simpson turned 103-years-old Saturday and watched the celebration from inside her home to help stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family and friends gathered outside and decorated the lawn. Simpson’s grandson Craig Williams say he’s so grateful for everyone who came out to show their love for Annie.

“We’re grateful for people and I will quote my grandmother,” said Williams. “People don’t have to do anything for you but when they do, we’re just thankful and that’s one of her quotes. That’s what she would tell you, she’s thankful.”

“We’re grateful and just pleased that everyone would find any time to just say hello to her and happy birthday and all of those wishes that people send cards so its just a blessing,” Williams said.

