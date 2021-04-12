Advertisement

Retabulation of election equipment in Winnebago Co. Tuesday

Members of the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office will assist with the test.
In the 2020 U.S. general election, The Associated Press declared winners in more than 7,000 races – starting with the White House and reaching down the ballot to every seat in every state legislature.(Source: Emily Wakeman/WISTV)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The retabulation of election equipment in Winnebago County will take place Tuesday in Winnebago County.

Computers selected in the precincts on polling day and on the early voting devices will be tested. Members of the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office will assist with the test in Room 303 inside the Winnebago County Administration Building at 404 Elm St.

