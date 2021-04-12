Advertisement

Illinois COVID-19 infection rate at highest point since January

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,282,205 cases, including 21,523 deaths.
(COVID-19).
(COVID-19).(Source: CDC/Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CBS) — Even as Illinois expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone age 16 and older on Monday, new virus cases continue to climb across the state, with new daily case counts having nearly doubled over the past month.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,433 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Monday, as well as 18 more deaths. So far in April, Illinois is averaging 3,135 new cases per day, a 93 percent increase over the first 12 days of March, when the state averaged 1,623 new cases per day.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,282,205 cases, including 21,523 deaths.

The state’s seven-day average case positivity rate is up to 4.4 percent, the highest it’s been since Jan. 27, and nearly double the 2.3 percent average case positivity rate reported one month ago.

As of Sunday night, 1,998 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 418 in the ICU and 177 on ventilators. It’s the most overall hospitalizations in Illinois since Feb. 9. Illinois is averaging 1,688 hospitalizations per day so far in April, compared to 1,179 per day during the same time period in March, a 43% increase.

Meantime, coronavirus vaccinations continue to climb in Illinois, with the state now averaging 132,188 doses administered per day over the past week, the highest average so far. A total of 9,001,105 doses of vaccine have been delivered to Illinois since December, and 7,243,383 doses have been administered statewide.

A total of 2,890,492 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday night, accounting for 22.69 percent of the population.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Many law enforcement agencies are on scene at Columbine Blvd. in Rockford.
One dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rockford Saturday
Fatal crash graphic.
2 teenagers dead, 2 injured after crash in Lee County
Two people are dead after an apparent shooting on Saturday night in Douglas County.
26-year-old Rockford man shot in domestic incident
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy involved in Saturday’s fatal shooting has...
Deputy released from hospital after fatal shooting in Winnebago County

Latest News

Cooler air is here to stay for quite some time.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 4/12/2021
Rockford Fire and Police Commission
The search is on to fill Rockford fire and police chiefs
COVID-19 in Boone County
Boone Co. COVID-19 positivity rate at 10.1%
This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of...
Winnebago Co. adds 287 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up to 8.2%