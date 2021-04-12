Hope Over Addiction hosts Narcan training

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Last year there was a record number of overdose deaths in Winnebago County with 166. In an effort to save lives, Hope Over Addiction has restarted its Narcan training.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office said the majority of toxicology tests came back positive for fentanyl, which is 25 to 50 times stronger than heroin. Hope Over Addiction held a Narcan training for about 40 nursing students from St. Anthony College of Nursing.

The organization will also be hosting online training over the next two weeks.

“Due to not having support groups available and just the lockdown in general, you know people lost their financials. People were more isolated and depressed so that’s another big reason we believe that increase happened,” Sue Newberg of Hope Over Addiction said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.