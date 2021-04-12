Freeport man wanted for string of sexual assaults

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport Police have issued a felony warrant for a 29-year-old man who is suspected of three sexual assaults over the weekend.

The Freeport Police Department is looking for 29-year-old Lilrobert Adams. Officials say he is about 5′6″ weighing around 180 lbs.

Officers first responded around 8 p.m. Saturday to the Mobil Gas Station in the 1000 block of South West Avenue for a disturbance call. Once on the scene, officers say they found a 23-year-old woman who said she had been sexually assaulted near Beach St. and Gilmore Ave. The woman told police after the assault, the suspect took her car.

About two hours later, Freeport Police say a 31-year-old woman came into the police department saying she was sexually assaulted and that the suspect entered her home in the 1200 block of Staver St. After the assault, the woman said the suspect took off with her phone.

Then around 3 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a home in the 300 block of Van Buren Ave. where a 25-year-old woman said she had been sexually assaulted at two different locations in Freeport.

Police believe these incidents all happened within eight hours of each other. In all three incidents, the victims said they were acquainted with the suspect. The women were taken to local hospitals to be treated.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Adams should contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at: 866-TIPSNOW.

Tips to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers can also be submitted at statelineareacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters to Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

