Derus, Hill, & Luster lead the way for area boys All-State selections

(WIFR) - Just like the girls a week ago, there were plenty of area talent selected to this year’s Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State boys’ teams. The IBCA released the all-state teams and special mentions for all four classes on Monday.

Rockford Lutheran landed a pair of players on the Class 2A All-State team in senior Zach Derus and sophomore Walter Hill Jr. The two were key pieces of the Crusaders run to a perfect 16-0 record and a second straight Big Northern Conference championship. Lutheran also won the first BNC tournament championship.

Rockford East’s Markarious “Biggie” Luster was selected to the Class 4A All-State team. The E-Rabs senior averaged a little more than 16 points, six rebounds, and three steals per game. Luster led East to a 12-1 record and its second NIC-10 championship in three years.

Here is a list of the All-State and Special Mention players from the area for all four classes:

Class 1A All-State

Cameron Russell (Indian Creek)

Drew Gaston (Indian Creek)

Treyton Selman (Milledgeville)

Class 1A Special Mention

Blake Burrows (Rockford Christian Life)

Kellen Henze (Eastland)

Class 2A All-State

Zach Derus (Rockford Lutheran)

Walter Hill Jr. (Rockford Lutheran)

Marcus Williams (Sterling Newman)

Class 2A Special Mention

Zach Tucker (Byron)

Class 3A All-State

No area boys selected in Class 3A

Class 4A All-State

Trenton Kyler (DeKalb)

Markarious Luster (Rockford East)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.