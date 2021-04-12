Derus, Hill, & Luster lead the way for area boys All-State selections
(WIFR) - Just like the girls a week ago, there were plenty of area talent selected to this year’s Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State boys’ teams. The IBCA released the all-state teams and special mentions for all four classes on Monday.
Rockford Lutheran landed a pair of players on the Class 2A All-State team in senior Zach Derus and sophomore Walter Hill Jr. The two were key pieces of the Crusaders run to a perfect 16-0 record and a second straight Big Northern Conference championship. Lutheran also won the first BNC tournament championship.
Rockford East’s Markarious “Biggie” Luster was selected to the Class 4A All-State team. The E-Rabs senior averaged a little more than 16 points, six rebounds, and three steals per game. Luster led East to a 12-1 record and its second NIC-10 championship in three years.
Here is a list of the All-State and Special Mention players from the area for all four classes:
Class 1A All-State
- Cameron Russell (Indian Creek)
- Drew Gaston (Indian Creek)
- Treyton Selman (Milledgeville)
Class 1A Special Mention
- Blake Burrows (Rockford Christian Life)
- Kellen Henze (Eastland)
Class 2A All-State
- Zach Derus (Rockford Lutheran)
- Walter Hill Jr. (Rockford Lutheran)
- Marcus Williams (Sterling Newman)
Class 2A Special Mention
- Zach Tucker (Byron)
Class 3A All-State
- No area boys selected in Class 3A
Class 4A All-State
- Trenton Kyler (DeKalb)
- Markarious Luster (Rockford East)
