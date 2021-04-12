Advertisement

Byron honors community members during pandemic

Byron will be honoring it’s community members that have gone above and beyond during the pandemic.
Food pantry
Food pantry
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Not all heroes wear capes, but in Byron you’ll be able to recognize the hometown heroes by the awards they will be displaying.

The first recipient of the Byron Hero Award is Ruth Ann Goelitz. She has been leading the local nonprofit food pantry, “People Helping People” for the past 20 years. During the pandemic, Ruth Ann chose to take all the responsibilities of the pantry and the risks of keeping it going instead of putting others in danger.

Two extra perks of this award are that Goelitz didn’t know it was coming and it came along with a $5,000 check for her pantry.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I do this out of love for the community. I have never asked for pay check or any return so this is just overwhelming,” Goelitz said.

