Boone Co. COVID-19 positivity rate at 10.1%

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Health Department announced 65 more cases of COVID-19 bringing the total cases to 6,286 from over the weekend on Monday.

No new deaths were announced, the running total in the county is currently 71. The seven-day rolling positivity rate is at 10.1 percent.

If you have general questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, call the COVID-19 information line at 815-547-8561 or email the Boone County Health Department at COVID19@boonehealth.org.

