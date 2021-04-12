Victim of Saturday morning Rockford crash identified as Chicago man

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old Chicago man is dead after an overnight crash in Rockford early Saturday morning.

The Winnebago County Coroner was informed of a death in the 2000 block of Barton Boulevard on Rockford’s north side around 2:25 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle caught fire and the driver then died, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the car was dead on the scene when first responders arrived. His name will be released when all of next of kin have been notified. An autopsy is pending by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.