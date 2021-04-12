Armed suspect dead after standoff in Lena

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - A standoff with police in Lena on April 9 ended in the death of a 52-year-old man.

David W. Determan, 52 of Lena, entered Citizens State Bank with a firearm at 9:14 a.m. on April 9. When a Stephenson County Sheriff’s officer arrived on scene, Determan was seen firing his weapon into the air, according to the sheriff’s office.

Determan spoke with officers and the SCSD Negotiator while holding his weapon. Determan raised his weapon in the direction of officers, at which point officers fired at him. He was then taken to a local area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

ISP Zone 2 Investigations is leading this open and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.