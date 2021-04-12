Advertisement

Armed suspect dead after standoff in Lena

David W. Determan was taken to a local area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Viewer submission of scene in Lena.
Viewer submission of scene in Lena.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - A standoff with police in Lena on April 9 ended in the death of a 52-year-old man.

David W. Determan, 52 of Lena, entered Citizens State Bank with a firearm at 9:14 a.m. on April 9. When a Stephenson County Sheriff’s officer arrived on scene, Determan was seen firing his weapon into the air, according to the sheriff’s office.

Determan spoke with officers and the SCSD Negotiator while holding his weapon. Determan raised his weapon in the direction of officers, at which point officers fired at him. He was then taken to a local area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

ISP Zone 2 Investigations is leading this open and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Many law enforcement agencies are on scene at Columbine Blvd. in Rockford.
One dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rockford Saturday
Fatal crash graphic.
2 teenagers dead, 2 injured after crash in Lee County
Two people are dead after an apparent shooting on Saturday night in Douglas County.
26-year-old Rockford man shot in domestic incident
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy involved in Saturday’s fatal shooting has...
Deputy released from hospital after fatal shooting in Winnebago County

Latest News

(COVID-19).
Illinois COVID-19 infection rate at highest point since January
Stolen car recovered
Rockford teens taken into custody, released to parents after police find stolen car
A former Panama City Police Department officer has been arrested and charged with battery on a...
Rockford PD: Suspect tried removing weapon from officer’s holster
HOWELL, ZEPHANIAH NMN
Rockford man charged with attempted 1st degree murder