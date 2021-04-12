Abdall becomes first elected Arab-American to sit on Rockford Township Board

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Twelve years ago Mustafa Abdall came to America from Iraq and has lived in Rockford ever since.

He works at Lincoln Middle School where he teaches English as a second language. He helps students from all over the world learn valuable skills not only in math and English, but about what life is like in America.

When he’s not teaching, he’s volunteering to help his community. Now, he’s making history by being the first elected Arab-American to sit on the Rockford Township Board. Abdall talked with WIFR on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.