Advertisement

Abdall becomes first elected Arab-American to sit on Rockford Township Board

When he’s not teaching, he’s volunteering to help his community.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Twelve years ago Mustafa Abdall came to America from Iraq and has lived in Rockford ever since.

He works at Lincoln Middle School where he teaches English as a second language. He helps students from all over the world learn valuable skills not only in math and English, but about what life is like in America.

When he’s not teaching, he’s volunteering to help his community. Now, he’s making history by being the first elected Arab-American to sit on the Rockford Township Board. Abdall talked with WIFR on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Many law enforcement agencies are on scene at Columbine Blvd. in Rockford.
One dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rockford Saturday
Fatal crash graphic.
2 teenagers dead, 2 injured after crash in Lee County
Two people are dead after an apparent shooting on Saturday night in Douglas County.
26-year-old Rockford man shot in domestic incident
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy involved in Saturday’s fatal shooting has...
Deputy released from hospital after fatal shooting in Winnebago County

Latest News

Two officer-involved shootings in two days around Winnebago County launches high-profile...
Officials provide update on officer-involved shootings over the weekend
Food pantry
Byron honors community members during pandemic
Hope Over Addiction hosts Narcan training
Hope Over Addiction hosts Narcan training
Cooler air is here to stay for quite some time.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 4/12/2021