26-year-old man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Rockford Sunday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police say a 26-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after sustaining a gunshot wound Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Marsh Ave. during a domestic dispute.

Police ask the community to avoid the area.

