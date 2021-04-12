Advertisement

26-year-old man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Rockford Sunday night

Police say the incident happened in the 4200 block of Marsh.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police say a 26-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after sustaining a gunshot wound Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Marsh Ave. during a domestic dispute.

Police ask the community to avoid the area.

