26-year-old man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Rockford Sunday night
Police say the incident happened in the 4200 block of Marsh.
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police say a 26-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after sustaining a gunshot wound Sunday night.
Police say the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Marsh Ave. during a domestic dispute.
Police ask the community to avoid the area.
