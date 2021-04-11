Advertisement

Rockford Lutheran wins defensive battle over Dixon

After a loss to Stillman Valley in the team's first game, the Crusaders respond with a 7-2 win...
After a loss to Stillman Valley in the team's first game, the Crusaders respond with a 7-2 win over Dixon.
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Most of the BNC played games on Friday night but Dixon and Rockford Lutheran did meet on Saturday in the Forest City.

The Crusaders marched down the field to open the game. They scored the first and only touchdown of the contest. Rockford Lutheran’s defense stepped up in a big way with multiple sacks and a fumble recovery. The narrow 7-2 victory moves the Crusaders to 1-1 on the year.

Both Dixon and Rockford Lutheran struggled with the conditions and penalties in the game.

Next up for the Crusaders is a matchup with Genoa-Kingston on Friday April 16, at 7:00 P.M.

Dixon will look to regroup against Mendota next weekend.

