More rain on Sunday with quiet and seasonable conditions next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This low pressure system that’s currently impacting the Stateline is being quite stubborn and will take its own sweet time heading out of here. Because of that, expect more rain for your Sunday and even a bit into the work week.

Just as forecast, areas south and west of Rockford have received the most rain. Freeport so far has just under an inch and Sterling Rock Falls coming in with just more than 2 inches Saturday night. Rockford officially has just more than half an inch with more still to come on Sunday. While the day will still have some dry hours, the back-end of this low pressure system will be the main reason for any scattered showers. Be sure to keep the umbrella handy but it will not be as much rain compared to Saturday.

This slow-moving low pressure system will give us more showers later Saturday into Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

As the back end of the low moves here Sunday, expect scattered showers with breaks in between. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The rain will begin to end once Sunday night comes around. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Patchy fog is also likely through the early morning hours Sunday as well. When all is said and done, most of us will end up around an inch, perhaps an inch and a half of rain for final totals. Areas south and west of Rockford will have the most rain with 2 inches or more.

Expect fog to develop later Saturday night through early Sunday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The work week looks mostly dry with seasonable temperatures and periods of sun. West winds Monday could gust over 30 mph with a few lingering sprinkles that are also possible.

A few lingering showers are possible Monday as the low finally gets out of here. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

High Temperatures will remain very seasonal with daytime highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees for the week. At this time, it doesn’t appear that we will be dealing with a frost or freeze as temperatures will remaining the middle to upper 30s for overnight lows next week. The week also looks quiet with partly cloudy to mostly sunny days each day.

Our next weather maker won’t arrive until next weekend bringing with it a few showers for Saturday. Expect seasonable to a tad cooler temperatures mainly through the end of April with an overall drier streak, too. That’s the only good news about the weekend rain we have, it lessens our rainfall deficit and we need it ahead of spring planting season over the next 2-4 weeks.

Expect seasonably cooler conditions for the most part towards the end of April. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A drier pattern lies ahead towards the end of April. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

