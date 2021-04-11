Advertisement

Laurent House opens for the season

Tours are capped at six people.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A famous house in Winnebago County kicks off its 8th season of tours this weekend.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Laurent House opens Saturday for the season and offers tours every Saturday and Sunday now through November and on Friday’s from May through October. Masks and social distancing will be required, and tours will be capped at six people. Tour guides say they’re excited to have the home back open for people to come and check out.

“It’s a very beautiful house and Frank Lloyd Wright he’s a well known architect and this house for whatever reason wasn’t on a lot of people’s radar and once people starting understanding that yes there is a Frank Llyod Wright house in Rockford people wanted to come see it,” said tour guide Bill Swan.

