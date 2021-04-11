Advertisement

Domestic incident turns to deputy-involved shooting in Winnebago County Saturday

Details are still very limited.
Many law enforcement agencies are on scene at Columbine Blvd. in Rockford.
Many law enforcement agencies are on scene at Columbine Blvd. in Rockford.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home in the 2100 block of Bellwort Drive in unincorporated Winnebago County for a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival to the scene, the domestic situation escalated to a deputy involved shooting. The deputy and the subject were transported to a Rockford hospital for treatment of injuries.

The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force was contacted and is handling the investigation, officials say. Any further information on this investigation will be released from the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

