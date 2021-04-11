Advertisement

Harlem grad Kayla Verstraete wins bowling national title with Nebraska

Verstraete's Cornhuskers prevailed, and went on to win the program's sixth national title and first since 2015. (Photo Courtesy NCAA)(COURTESY NCAA)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIFR) - Kayla Verstraete and Rebecca Hagerman were vital pieces to Harlem’s back-to-back state championship bowling teams in 2017 & 2018. The duo capped off their high school careers finishing second their senior seasons. The duo also won three high school national championships at Harlem.

Hagerman, now at McKendree University, and Verstraete, at Nebraska University, bowled against each other in the national semifinals on Friday. Verstraete’s Cornhuskers prevailed, and went on to win the program’s sixth national title and first since 2015.

