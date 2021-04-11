Advertisement

Harlem claims first win over Hononegah since 2016

In the 26-24 win over Hononegah Cooper Jr. became the NIC-10 all time leader in passing yards.
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - For the past three seasons Hononegah has gotten the best of Harlem beating the Huskies in close games and with the two in good position in the NIC-10 their latest matchup has huge conference implications.

Hononegah played a near flawless first half, fueled by a first possesion field goal, a Stuart Hale goal line touchdown, and a interception return that found the end zone. Harlem struggled to take care of the football in the first half. Senior Quarterback James Cooper Jr. had a fumble and interception, he did turn it around before the break, throwing a last second dart to Dominic Mccarren to make it 17-8.

The Huskies carried the momentum over, Cooper Jr. scored three second half touchdowns to lead Harlem to the 26-24 victory. It’s the first time Cooper Jr. has beaten Hononegah in his highschool career.

Cooper Jr. also became the NIC-10′s all-time leader in passing yards.

