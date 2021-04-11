Advertisement

Du-Pec rolls over Orangeville

Rivermen quarterback Hunter Hoffman threw for 357 yards and 7 touchdowns in the 47-20 win.
Rivermen quarterback Hunter Hoffman threw for 357 yards and 7 touchdowns in the 47-20 win.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Du-Pec and standout quarterback Hunter Hoffman roll into Orangeville on a win streak, and roll out of town with it in tact.

Orangeville did fight early on, a short yard touchdown run from fullback Cade Janecke gave the Broncos a 14-8 lead, that’s when Hunter Hoffman took over.

The Junior who leads the NUIC in passing yards continued his dominance. He threw for 357 yards and 7 touchdowns in the game to propel Du-Pec to the 47-20 win.

Next on the schedule for the Rivermen is a matchup with EPC on Saturday April 17, at 11:00 A.M.

Orangeville’s next game was supposed to be with Dakota who unfortunately cancelled their season. The team is looking to schedule a game to replace the missing matchup.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer submission of scene in Lena. The person on the far right has been blurred because they...
Armed suspect shot by police in Lena, officials say
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Brook I. Jones, Bobby D. Hare
Two arrested after multiple residential burglaries in Winnebago Co.
Armed subject
A police standoff sends one man to the hospital, shakes up small town Lena
The Rockford fast food chain looks to franchise other restaurants across the country.
Beefaroo looks to expand nationally

Latest News

Verstraete's Cornhuskers prevailed, and went on to win the program's sixth national title and...
Harlem grad Kayla Verstraete wins bowling national title with Nebraska
The Panthers led from start to finish, winning the first set 25-10 and the second set 25-11.
Christian Life Co-Op continues dominance in win over South Beloit
With a win over Guilford the Blue Thunder establish themselves as the premier team in the NIC-10.
Belvidere North knocks off Guilford
After a loss to Stillman Valley in the team's first game, the Crusaders respond with a 7-2 win...
Rockford Lutheran wins defensive battle over Dixon