Du-Pec rolls over Orangeville

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Du-Pec and standout quarterback Hunter Hoffman roll into Orangeville on a win streak, and roll out of town with it in tact.

Orangeville did fight early on, a short yard touchdown run from fullback Cade Janecke gave the Broncos a 14-8 lead, that’s when Hunter Hoffman took over.

The Junior who leads the NUIC in passing yards continued his dominance. He threw for 357 yards and 7 touchdowns in the game to propel Du-Pec to the 47-20 win.

Next on the schedule for the Rivermen is a matchup with EPC on Saturday April 17, at 11:00 A.M.

Orangeville’s next game was supposed to be with Dakota who unfortunately cancelled their season. The team is looking to schedule a game to replace the missing matchup.

