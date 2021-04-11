Advertisement

Deputy released from hospital after fatal shooting in Winnebago County on Saturday

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy involved in Saturday’s fatal shooting has been released from the hospital.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home in the 2100 block of Bellwort Drive in unincorporated Winnebago County for a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival to the scene, police say the domestic situation escalated to a deputy involved shooting. The deputy and the subject were transported to a Rockford hospital for treatment of injuries.

Illinois State Police say the suspect succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. ISP says the deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force was contacted and is handling the investigation, officials say. Any further information on this investigation will be released from the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force.

