Advertisement

Concentric to host job fair on April 12

The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
If you’re looking for work in manufacturing you’re in luck as one Rockford company plans to...
If you’re looking for work in manufacturing you’re in luck as one Rockford company plans to host a job fair on April 12.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Concentric welcomes the community to come out on Monday, April 12 to learn more about their company and positions they’re looking to fill. Organizers say the job fair will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 12, and are looking to hire assemblers and CNC Machine Operators. Human Resources Manager Antarra Maclin says Concentric works with clients like John Deere and Caterpillar, and adds people who come out will be able to get tours of the facility and do on the spot interviews.

“Concentric is a very family oriented company, great benefits, and competitive pay,” said Human Resources Manager Antarra Maclin. “We have different shifts that you can choose from and it’s just a really all around great place to work.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer submission of scene in Lena. The person on the far right has been blurred because they...
Armed suspect shot by police in Lena, officials say
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Brook I. Jones, Bobby D. Hare
Two arrested after multiple residential burglaries in Winnebago Co.
Armed subject
A police standoff sends one man to the hospital, shakes up small town Lena
The Rockford fast food chain looks to franchise other restaurants across the country.
Beefaroo looks to expand nationally

Latest News

Many law enforcement agencies are on scene at Columbine Blvd. in Rockford.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in a shooting on Bellwort Drive Saturday
More rain follows on Sunday
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 4/10/2021
The state of Illinois has received an additional $124 million in funding from the CDC to...
More than 7 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Illinois so far
Two were hurt in a shooting on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Rockford woman in critical condition after overnight shooting in Beloit