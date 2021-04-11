Concentric to host job fair on April 12

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Concentric welcomes the community to come out on Monday, April 12 to learn more about their company and positions they’re looking to fill. Organizers say the job fair will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 12, and are looking to hire assemblers and CNC Machine Operators. Human Resources Manager Antarra Maclin says Concentric works with clients like John Deere and Caterpillar, and adds people who come out will be able to get tours of the facility and do on the spot interviews.

“Concentric is a very family oriented company, great benefits, and competitive pay,” said Human Resources Manager Antarra Maclin. “We have different shifts that you can choose from and it’s just a really all around great place to work.”

