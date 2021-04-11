Christian Life Co-Op continues dominance in win over South Beloit
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Coming into the day the Christian Life - Keith Co-Op had not dropped a set the entire season, and it was more of the same against South Beloit.
The Panthers dominated from start to finish, winning the first set 25-10 and the second set 25-11. It’s been smooth sailing for the team so far, as they remain undefeated.
Next up for the Co-Op is a meeting with Alden-Hebron on Monday.
South Beloit will regroup with a matchup against Harvest Christian Academy next week.
