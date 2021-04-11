Belvidere North knocks off Guilford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two of the NIC-10′s best volleyball teams meet, both Belvidere North and Guilford undefeated coming into the day.

The Blue Thunder continued to dominate, with a straight set victory over Guilford. The group has steam rolled through the entire conference throughout the regular season.

Guilford did pose a challenge early on in this one, but was unable to get in front of Belvidere North loosing set one 25-20, and set two 25-13.

Next up for Belvidere North is a meeting with Belvidere on April 12 at 7 P.M.

Guilford will host Harlem on Tuesday at 7 P.M.

