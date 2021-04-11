Area health experts worried about vaccine misinformation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With vaccine eligibility opening up to all Illinois residents aged 16 and older on Monday, health experts are worried about a surge in misinformation regarding the safety of the vaccines.

Dr. James Cole at SwedishAmerican in Rockford is particularly concerned; saying that he worries a significant population of the most vulnerable populations might elect to not get the shot. “It’s maddening to be honest with you.. this misinformation campaign. Frankly its disinformation...it’s poisonous harmful information that somebody somewhere is creating to somehow prevent people from getting this vaccine.”

Some of the most common concerns that Cole says are legitimate are those centered around very mild side effects that are widely reported. Cole wants to remind everyone that most vaccines do carry mild side effects, the COVID-19 shots are no different.

Cole says that if you do have concerns about getting the vaccine -- that’s okay. It’s important to ask questions, he recommends contacting your doctor or a licensed health care provider.

