2 teenagers dead, 2 injured after crash in Lee County Saturday afternoon
Officers say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Two teenagers are dead and two others injured after a crash Saturday afternoon in Lee County.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday they were called to Robbins Rd. south of Amboy Rd. for a single vehicle crash. Once on the scene, officers say four teenagers were found inside the car.
Police say the driver of the car, 19-year-old Draven Webb, and a 14-year-old female were taken to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Office says the two other passengers, a 14-year-old male and a 14-year-old female, died at the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.