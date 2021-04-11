2 teenagers dead, 2 injured after crash in Lee County Saturday afternoon

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Two teenagers are dead and two others injured after a crash Saturday afternoon in Lee County.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday they were called to Robbins Rd. south of Amboy Rd. for a single vehicle crash. Once on the scene, officers say four teenagers were found inside the car.

Police say the driver of the car, 19-year-old Draven Webb, and a 14-year-old female were taken to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Office says the two other passengers, a 14-year-old male and a 14-year-old female, died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

