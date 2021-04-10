Rockford woman in critical condition after overnight shooting in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, gunshots were reported in the 1700 block of Royce Avenue near Summit Park in Beloit.

Police officers already in the area were able to respond quickly and upon arrival on the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

*update on the victim's condition was made at 8:37am. We are investigating shooting that occurred this morning at 2:42... Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Saturday, April 10, 2021

The shooting victim, a 20-year-old woman from Rockford was rushed to a local hospital via Med Flight to receive treatment. Beloit Police say she is currently in critical condition.

While first responders were investigating the scene, a 22-year-old woman from Janesville told officers that she suffered an injury that was not a gunshot. She was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say that “a large disturbance” occurred shortly before the shooting. Authorities are asking the public for help.

Please call Beloit Police at 608-757-2244 to speak with an officer or submit a detailed tip online by clicking here.

