One person dead after single vehicle crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead after an overnight crash in Rockford.

Rockford Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Barton Boulevard on Rockford’s north side around 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Rockford Fire was also called to the scene as the vehicle was severely damaged and was on fire.

The driver of the car was dead on the scene when first responders arrived. The Winnebago County Coroner was also called to the scene.

Fatal Crash Update: 2000 Barton Blvd is now open. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 10, 2021

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

