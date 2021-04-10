Advertisement

One person dead after single vehicle crash in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead after an overnight crash in Rockford.

Rockford Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Barton Boulevard on Rockford’s north side around 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Rockford Fire was also called to the scene as the vehicle was severely damaged and was on fire.

The driver of the car was dead on the scene when first responders arrived. The Winnebago County Coroner was also called to the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer submission of scene in Lena. The person on the far right has been blurred because they...
Armed suspect shot by police in Lena, officials say
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Brook I. Jones, Bobby D. Hare
Two arrested after multiple residential burglaries in Winnebago Co.
The Rockford fast food chain looks to franchise other restaurants across the country.
Beefaroo looks to expand nationally
Meyer and Heidenreich.
Freeport man charged with first degree murder after body found in Carroll Co.

Latest News

Two were hurt in a shooting on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Rockford woman in critical condition after overnight shooting in Beloit
Armed subject
A police standoff sends one man to the hospital, shakes up small town Lena
Armed subject
Lena armed standoff
Autism Awareness Month
Autism Awareness Month: ‘Celebrate Differences’