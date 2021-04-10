Advertisement

More than 7 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Illinois so far

The state of Illinois has received an additional $124 million in funding from the CDC to further expand its COVID-19 vaccination program. This includes more than $90 million for the state and $33 million for the city of Chicago.(ap newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,630 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
  • Jo Daviess County: 1 female 80s
  • Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
  • LaSalle County: 1 female 70s
  • McLean County: 1 male 60s
  • Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
  • Will County: 1 female 90s
  • Woodford County: 1 male 70s

More than seven million vaccines were administered in Illinois with a third straight record-breaking doses administered in one day: more than 175,000, according to a press release.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,276,830 cases, including 21,489 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 84,478 specimens for a total of 21,102,407. As of Friday night, 1,831 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 381 patients were in the ICU and 178 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 3 to April 9 is 4.2 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 3 to April 9, 2021 is 4.7 percent.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,001,105. A total of 7,047,326 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 122,674 doses. On Friday, a record 175,681 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

