Football Frenzy Recap - Week 4

By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The weather took an unexpected turn for the cold, but the action on the football field is starting to heat up. With just three weeks left this spring, some teams are building toward the fall, while others are still in the hunt for a conference championship.

Here are the scores and highlights from Friday’s slate of games around the Stateline:

NIC-10

Freeport 16, Guilford 12

Belvidere North 48, Belvidere 0

East 86, Jefferson 6

Hononegah vs. Harlem (Saturday)

Boylan vs. Auburn (Canceled)

Big Northern

Byron 31, Stillman Valley 14

Genoa-Kingston 34, Winnebago 21

North Boone 25, Oregon 12

Mendota 42, Rock Falls 28

Dixon vs. Lutheran (Saturday)

NUIC

Aquin 40, East Dubuque 12

Forreston 48, Rockford Christian 23

Amboy 16, West Carroll 8

Milledgeville 22, EPC 12

Du-Pec vs. Orangeville (Saturday)

Lena-Winslow vs. Dakota (Canceled)

8-Man

Polo 24, Hiawatha 22

South Beloit 58, Ashton-Franklin Center 18

River Ridge 40, Flanagan 0

Interstate 8

Sycamore 21, Morris 14

Rochelle 13, Sandwich 12

Other area scores

Naperville Central 41, DeKalb 7

Marengo 41, Woodstock 21

Johnsburg 43, Harvard 22

Sterling 27, Rock Island 18

St. Bede vs. Newman (Saturday)

