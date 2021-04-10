Football Frenzy Recap - Week 4
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The weather took an unexpected turn for the cold, but the action on the football field is starting to heat up. With just three weeks left this spring, some teams are building toward the fall, while others are still in the hunt for a conference championship.
Here are the scores and highlights from Friday’s slate of games around the Stateline:
NIC-10
Freeport 16, Guilford 12
Belvidere North 48, Belvidere 0
East 86, Jefferson 6
Hononegah vs. Harlem (Saturday)
Boylan vs. Auburn (Canceled)
Big Northern
Byron 31, Stillman Valley 14
Genoa-Kingston 34, Winnebago 21
North Boone 25, Oregon 12
Mendota 42, Rock Falls 28
Dixon vs. Lutheran (Saturday)
NUIC
Aquin 40, East Dubuque 12
Forreston 48, Rockford Christian 23
Amboy 16, West Carroll 8
Milledgeville 22, EPC 12
Du-Pec vs. Orangeville (Saturday)
Lena-Winslow vs. Dakota (Canceled)
8-Man
Polo 24, Hiawatha 22
South Beloit 58, Ashton-Franklin Center 18
River Ridge 40, Flanagan 0
Interstate 8
Sycamore 21, Morris 14
Rochelle 13, Sandwich 12
Other area scores
Naperville Central 41, DeKalb 7
Marengo 41, Woodstock 21
Johnsburg 43, Harvard 22
Sterling 27, Rock Island 18
St. Bede vs. Newman (Saturday)
