A police standoff sends one man to the hospital, shakes up small town Lena

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A standoff with police in Lena ends with the suspect in the hospital and a community rattled. Officers and members of the community are left trying to piece together what happened and why.

Gunshots filled the air, putting the small community on pause.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Sam Fryer. “We just knew things were escalating.”

Sam Fryer owns Hometown Trophies Embroidery in Lena. She woke up Friday morning thinking it was going to be like any other day, until things took a terrifying turn.

“We just heard put the gun down, put the gun down, and then we heard four shots,” said Fryer.

According to Stephensen County Deputies, a man walked into Citizens State Bank Friday morning, armed with a handgun.

“From what we could see through binoculars, he was an older male, closer to 60,” said Fryer. “He had long sleeves and jeans on. To me, through the binoculars, he didn’t look hostile or angry.”

The man ran out of the bank to a nearby car, where he fired a series of gunshots into the air. Stephensen County Deputy Chief Steve Stovall said a negotiator joined first responders on the scene.

“The subject spoke with officers and a negotiator while holding a firearm in his hand,” said Stovall.

Fryer said the standoff went on for more than two hours, until she noticed a shift in the man’s body language.

“We noticed the two officers, and then there was four, and a fifth one kind of coming up behind him and then he started getting a little uneasy,” Fryer said.

“The subject raised the firearm in the direction of officers at which officers fired at the subject,” said Stovall.

Police said the man is being treated at Freeport Memorial Hospital. Fryer said this incident is unnerving for the community.

“You don’t think it’s going to happen here,” said Fryer. “You think you’re safe here.”

The man’s condition and motive are unknown, as investigators are still working to piece together what happened.

Illinois State Police fired the first round of shots, so they will be taking over the case.

