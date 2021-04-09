Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 136 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up to 7.7%

The seven-day positivity rate is now 7.7 percent.
(COVID-19).
(COVID-19).(Source: CDC/Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 136 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 28,432 as of Friday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 457. The seven-day positivity rate is now 7.7 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 140,918 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Viewer submission of scene in Lena. The person on the far right has been blurred because they...
Armed suspect shot by police in Lena, officials say
Meyer and Heidenreich.
Freeport man charged with first degree murder after body found in Carroll Co.
Brook I. Jones, Bobby D. Hare
Two arrested after multiple residential burglaries in Winnebago Co.
Walmart (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Rockford man charged after bringing airsoft gun into Walmart

Latest News

Anderson Japanese Gardens
Anderson Gardens season opening set for April 16
A shots fired investigation is underway at a gentleman's club in the Sun Prairie area.
Rockford PD: Shots fired in 2300 block of Charles Street
Needles
IDPH: 4K new COVID-19 cases, 21 more dead
This cover image released by BMG shows "In Another World," a release by Cheap Trick.
‘In Another World,’ Cheap Trick still on top of it