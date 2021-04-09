Advertisement

Stephenson Co. Republican Central Committee claims voter intimidation

WIFR talked to Ronnie Bush, who said he refutes everything the letter said.
Voting
Voting(KY3)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Republican Central Committee denounces what they call illegal acts of electioneering and voter intimidation in Freeport during Tuesday’s consolidated election.

In a release sent to the media, the SCRCC accused Democratic mayoral candidate Ronnie Bush of knowingly breaking election laws by having himself and some operatives engaging in intimidation and electioneering within the 100 foot campaign free zone boundary, according to the release.

The release claims that one Democrat operative was charged with disorderly conduct related to activities involving voter intimidation. Freeport police did confirm one disorderly conduct arrest was made Tuesday but could not say if it was a Democratic operative.

WIFR talked to Ronnie Bush, who said he refutes everything the letter said.

“I was at the polls. We weren’t there trying to intimidate anybody, nothing like that. I acted accordingly to what the judges told me to do and so therefore by my consideration with the polls I was at, I did nothing wrong,” Bush said.

