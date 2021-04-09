Rockford PD: Shots fired in 2300 block of Charles Street
The investigation is ongoing, nothing has been reported to have been struck by gun fire.
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating after a report of shots fired on Friday afternoon.
Multiple shots were fired in the 2300 block of Charles Street around 2 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing, nothing has been reported to have been struck by gun fire. Police ask the community to avoid the area.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.