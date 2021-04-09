Rockford PD: Shots fired in 2300 block of Charles Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating after a report of shots fired on Friday afternoon.

Multiple shots were fired in the 2300 block of Charles Street around 2 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing, nothing has been reported to have been struck by gun fire. Police ask the community to avoid the area.

