Rockford Park District mourns loss of Dan Nicholas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) – One of the namesakes for Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens — Daniel J. Nicholas — died on April 5. He was 93 years old.

Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens is named after the Nicholas family, who in March 2006 announced their donation of $2,150,000 toward the Conservatory project in honor of their parents, William and Ruby Nicholas.

“The Park District meant the world to Dan and our family. He dedicated himself to making Rockford a beautiful place to live and work,” Ruth Nicholas, Dan’s wife said.

Nicholas and his wife Ruth are credited for establishing the City of Gardens program. Every year, hundreds of hanging baskets are hung all throughout the community as flowers and gardens are added to the region. He was also a volunteer at Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens serving as a greeter.

Like many families growing up in Rockford in the 1940′s and 1950′s, the three Nicholas brothers, Bill, Dan and Ab, spent much of their time outdoors enjoying Sinnissippi Park and the Rock River. The Nicholas brothers envisioned Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens as a gathering place for our community and a catalyst for future river development.

On Thursday, April 15 at sunset, Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens will be lit in purple to honor Dan Nicholas and the contributions he made to the City of Gardens and Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens. Luminaries will also be placed at special areas throughout the Conservatory campus.

“Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens would still be a dream without Dan’s vision, passion for his hometown of Rockford, and his financial contribution. He provided us with a gift that will continue to give back to the community in honor of his parents. The Nicholas Conservatory staff are fortunate to live out Dan’s dream of having a place for so many to gather for special occasions or to capture precious family moments. We will continue to do so in his honor,” Dan Erwin, Manager of Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens said.

Nicholas was the first Rockford Park District Foundation Board President from 1993 to 1999 before going on to serve as a Rockford Park District Commissioner from 2001 to 2003. Dan then continued his volunteer efforts with the Foundation Board and was named an Emeritus Director in 2019.

“I was lucky to be able to work with Dan as he served on our Foundation Board after his time as president of the Board. Dan loved this community and loved seeing others enjoy life,” Lori Berkes-Nelson, Rockford Park District Foundation Director said.

