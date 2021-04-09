Advertisement

Police in Texas arrest man in animal cruelty case that left two puppies dead

One day after sending out a call to help identify an animal cruelty suspect who allegedly physically assaulted and killed two puppies Dallas police have made an arrest.(Dallas Police Department)
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM)One day after sending out a call to help identify an animal cruelty suspect who allegedly physically assaulted and killed two puppies Dallas police have made an arrest.

At midnight on April 9 officers with the Dallas Police Animal Cruelty Unit arrested Sebastian Acosta. They charged the 20 year old with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Torture/Kill, which is a 3rd-degree felony.

Surveillance video captured a man along Dowdy Ferry Road with two Pyrenees-type puppies. That man drove away with a third dog in the back of a silver Ford F150 pickup — that dog was seized for protective custody.

If you recognize this man, please contact Animal Cruelty Detective Cathy Blanchard, #7999, at (214) 670-7694 or by email at cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com.(Dallas Police Department)

Dallas police said it was the tips from the public that helped identify the suspect which led to his arrest. Officials said, “This is a great example of the community and police working together to help solve and prevent crime.”

Copyright 2021 CBSDFW. All rights reserved.

