Jersey Mike’s gives Literacy Council check of $28K in donations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Making a difference in the Rockford community for the last 11 years, Jersey Mike’s teamed up with the Literacy Council to collect donations for the ‘Month of Giving’ this past March.

Jersey Mike’s presented the Literacy Council with a check of donations totaling more than $28,000. The E. State Street location was the top fundraising store for the ‘Day of Giving’ out of 80 stores in the greater Chicagoland area.

As for donations raised outside the ‘Day of Giving,’ Machesney Park took first place.

‘Jersey Mike’s is all about giving back to the community. The day of giving, the month of giving, it’s our most important month and day of the year. We really try to get behind it. We have incredible corporate support where they advertise and market that we are trying to do a good thing,” Mark Michalak, Machesney Park Jersey Mike’s owner said.

Jersey Mike’s total donations exceeded a previously held record despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

