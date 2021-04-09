Advertisement

Jersey Mike’s gives Literacy Council check of $28K in donations

The total donations exceeded a previously held record despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jersey Mike's on E. State Street
Jersey Mike's on E. State Street(Jersey Mike's on E. State Street)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Making a difference in the Rockford community for the last 11 years, Jersey Mike’s teamed up with the Literacy Council to collect donations for the ‘Month of Giving’ this past March.

Jersey Mike’s presented the Literacy Council with a check of donations totaling more than $28,000. The E. State Street location was the top fundraising store for the ‘Day of Giving’ out of 80 stores in the greater Chicagoland area.

As for donations raised outside the ‘Day of Giving,’ Machesney Park took first place.

‘Jersey Mike’s is all about giving back to the community. The day of giving, the month of giving, it’s our most important month and day of the year. We really try to get behind it. We have incredible corporate support where they advertise and market that we are trying to do a good thing,” Mark Michalak, Machesney Park Jersey Mike’s owner said.

Jersey Mike’s total donations exceeded a previously held record despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Viewer submission of scene in Lena. The person on the far right has been blurred because they...
Armed suspect shot by police in Lena, officials say
Meyer and Heidenreich.
Freeport man charged with first degree murder after body found in Carroll Co.
Brook I. Jones, Bobby D. Hare
Two arrested after multiple residential burglaries in Winnebago Co.
Walmart (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Rockford man charged after bringing airsoft gun into Walmart

Latest News

Voting
Stephenson Co. Republican Central Committee claims voter intimidation
Daniel J. Nicholas passed away on April 5, 2021, and was 93 years old.
Rockford Park District mourns loss of Dan Nicholas
Anderson Japanese Gardens
Anderson Gardens season opening set for April 16
(COVID-19).
Winnebago Co. adds 136 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up to 7.7%