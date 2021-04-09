Advertisement

CDC ties COVID clusters to youth sports

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Youth sports may be one factor fueling the latest spread of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says youth tournaments and extracurricular activities are creating clusters where coronavirus can spread among children.

“We’re working to facilitate increased testing that is happening on the ground in the context of youth sports,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.

Health officials say as kids continue to play indoor sports like basketball, hockey and wrestling, it’s causing an increase in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the United States.

“We are seeing a higher proportion of younger people getting ill and unfortunately getting hospitalized,” said Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst.

In Florida, the CDC reports the virus was linked to high school wrestling tournaments in December, where 38 people were infected.

And in Minnesota, officials said the COVID UK variant spread through one county where at least 68 cases were linked to youth sporting events.

“School sports, particularly team sports which people typically engage in close contact without masks, I think that is what’s explaining these surges of cases in young individuals,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

If you have kids in sports, the CDC recommends minimizing the time spent indoors and reducing the amount of time players spend in close contact with each other.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Viewer submission of scene in Lena. The person on the far right has been blurred because they...
Armed suspect shot by police in Lena, officials say
Meyer and Heidenreich.
Freeport man charged with first degree murder after body found in Carroll Co.
Brook I. Jones, Bobby D. Hare
Two arrested after multiple residential burglaries in Winnebago Co.
Walmart (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Rockford man charged after bringing airsoft gun into Walmart

Latest News

Voting
Stephenson Co. Republican Central Committee claims voter intimidation
The owner of a butcher and taxidermy shop said he found five dog tags, a bullet jacket, a spark...
Quarter-century-old dog tag among items found in 12-foot SC gator’s belly
In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative...
Gaetz faces probe by House ethics panel over potential misconduct
A critical witness takes the stand on day 10 of the trial of Derek Chauvin. (Source: CNN...
Medical examiner blames police pressure for Floyd’s death
Jersey Mike's on E. State Street
Jersey Mike’s gives Literacy Council check of $28K in donations