Beefaroo looks to expand nationally

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot beef sandwiches, gourmet salads and other popular Beef-A-Roo menu items may be on the move to other communities outside the Rockford region.

The new ownership group has a vision for the Forest City food chain.

In 1967, Dave Debruler and Jean Vitale opened the first Beef-A-Roo location in the Stateline, and more than five decades later new owners hope to open locations across the country. Years back, Debruler and Vitale sold the business to their kids.

Melissa Pratt and her siblings ran the business for years then decided to sell it to a larger company. Pratt still serves as a director and runs locations in the Rockford region. Pratt says expansion is an exciting idea, but adds it is important to remember what brought people into the food chain in the first place.

“I think that as long as we keep buying from the Idaho farmers and getting apples from southern Illinois and doing all of the things that have really brought customers satisfaction with their food, I think it will continue to be a great brand with great products,” Pratt said.

Pratt also said the current owners have not made changes to the basic operations, and she doesn’t believe expansion will change the local product. The director concluded by stating there will be a new Beef-A-Roo opening in West Dundee in the near future that she will operate.

