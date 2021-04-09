Advertisement

Autism Awareness Month: ‘Celebrate Differences’

Dustin Smith from the Superhero Center for Autism said those with autism need structure, something that can become difficult during a pandemic.
By WIFR Newsroom
Apr. 9, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2010, one of 125 children in the United States were afflicted with some degree of autism. Just 10 years later, that number has risen to one in 54 kids.

As we take part in Autism Awareness month, the Autism Society of America decided to make it Autism Acceptance Month as well this April with it’s “Celebrate Differences” campaign. It’s designed to build a better awareness of the signs, symptoms and reality of autism, while at the same time promoting acceptance and inclusivity in everyday life.

“You had kids that, there whole day was set up around having breakfast in the morning and then going to school. They have this class and then they have that class. And then all of a sudden they just didn’t have that and the resources were not there to deal with those problems because of the pandemic,” Smith said.

