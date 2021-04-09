Armed suspect in Lena puts school district, downtown businesses on lockdown

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - An armed suspect has sent downtown Lena businesses into lockdown and the Lena-Winslow School District into soft lockdown Friday morning.

The armed suspect is outside of a bank in downtown Lena on Schuyler Street, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office.

Roadways are closed and people are asked to avoid the area. A crisis negotiator is at the scene with local authorities.

