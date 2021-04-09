Advertisement

Armed suspect in Lena puts school district, downtown businesses on lockdown

Roadways are closed and people are asked to avoid the area.
Police investigating
Police investigating(Phil Anderson)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - An armed suspect has sent downtown Lena businesses into lockdown and the Lena-Winslow School District into soft lockdown Friday morning.

The armed suspect is outside of a bank in downtown Lena on Schuyler Street, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office.

Roadways are closed and people are asked to avoid the area. A crisis negotiator is at the scene with local authorities.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Walmart (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Rockford man charged after bringing airsoft gun into Walmart
Meyer and Heidenreich.
Freeport man charged with first degree murder after body found in Carroll Co.
Brook I. Jones, Bobby D. Hare
Two arrested after multiple residential burglaries in Winnebago Co.
Robbery occurred just before noon on Wednesday
Rockford Police searching for suspect in Aldi robbery

Latest News

Gina Meeks wins Rockford's 12th ward
Gina Meeks ready to follow in John Beck’s footsteps in Rockford’s 12th ward
The Rockford fast food chain looks to franchise other restaurants across the country.
Beefaroo looks to expand nationally
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam amended legislation to accelerate the legalization of marijuana...
In Grown Farms to host job fair at Freeport Public Library Tuesday
A few more days of unsettled weather lie ahead.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 4/8/2021