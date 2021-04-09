Armed suspect in Lena puts school district, downtown businesses on lockdown
Roadways are closed and people are asked to avoid the area.
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - An armed suspect has sent downtown Lena businesses into lockdown and the Lena-Winslow School District into soft lockdown Friday morning.
The armed suspect is outside of a bank in downtown Lena on Schuyler Street, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office.
Roadways are closed and people are asked to avoid the area. A crisis negotiator is at the scene with local authorities.
