Anderson Gardens season opening set for April 16

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Anderson Japanese Gardens’ season opening is Friday, April 16.

Advance reservations are encouraged and are available on the Gardens’ website. Visit here for hours, admission pricing, advance reservations, and a complete list of programs.

“We appreciate hearing how the Garden creates positive moments and lasting memories in so many lives. It is these stories that makes us proud of Anderson Gardens’ contribution to the wellbeing of our guests and our community,” Board Chairman, Tom Furst said.

The Garden is expected to be open daily into early November.

