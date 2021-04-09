Advertisement

Airlines ground 737 Max planes after Boeing reports possible electrical issue

The airplane manufacturer says there is a possible electrical problem with some of the...
The airplane manufacturer says there is a possible electrical problem with some of the aircrafts and they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration to address it.(FAA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Boeing is telling some airlines to stop flying its 737 Max aircrafts after finding a new issue with them.

The airplane manufacturer says there is a possible electrical problem with some of the aircrafts and they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration to address it.

Southwest Airlines says it has pulled 30 planes from service because of the issue. American Airlines has grounded 17 planes.

This is just the latest problem for Boeing’s 737 Max planes.

They were grounded for nearly two years following a pair of crashes that killed more than 350 people.

The FAA lifted the order last November after Boeing fixed the flight’s control system.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Walmart (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Rockford man charged after bringing airsoft gun into Walmart
Meyer and Heidenreich.
Freeport man charged with first degree murder after body found in Carroll Co.
Brook I. Jones, Bobby D. Hare
Two arrested after multiple residential burglaries in Winnebago Co.
Robbery occurred just before noon on Wednesday
Rockford Police searching for suspect in Aldi robbery

Latest News

Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Suspect identified in Bryan mass shooting, DPS trooper shot in stable condition
In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State...
Kentucky limits no-knock warrants after Breonna Taylor death
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Chauvin trial resumes; lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs, expert says
Police investigating
Armed suspect in Lena puts school district, downtown businesses on lockdown
Egyptian excavation workers dig for antiquities in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt,...
Archeologists unearth an ancient pharaonic city in Egypt