A Soggy Weekend Expected

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy today with scattered showers from time to time. Highs in the upper 50′s with southwest winds 10 - 20 MPH. Patchy fog to develop tonight with lows in the middle 40′s. Rain likely Saturday through the day into the evening. We could pick up .50″ to and 1.00″ of rainfall. It will be quite breezy too with a wind swept rain. Chance of showers early on Sunday then slowly clearing. Sunshine is back on Monday with highs around 60.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.