Advertisement

A Soggy Weekend Expected

Cooler Temperatures Too
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy today with scattered showers from time to time. Highs in the upper 50′s with southwest winds 10 - 20 MPH. Patchy fog to develop tonight with lows in the middle 40′s. Rain likely Saturday through the day into the evening. We could pick up .50″ to and 1.00″ of rainfall. It will be quite breezy too with a wind swept rain. Chance of showers early on Sunday then slowly clearing. Sunshine is back on Monday with highs around 60.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Walmart (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Rockford man charged after bringing airsoft gun into Walmart
Meyer and Heidenreich.
Freeport man charged with first degree murder after body found in Carroll Co.
Brook I. Jones, Bobby D. Hare
Two arrested after multiple residential burglaries in Winnebago Co.
Robbery occurred just before noon on Wednesday
Rockford Police searching for suspect in Aldi robbery

Latest News

Our next storm system takes aim on the area by mid to late morning Saturday.
Two storm systems to keep unsettled pattern locked in through parts of the weekend
A few more days of unsettled weather lie ahead.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 4/8/2021
A Soggy Pattern Takes Over
A Soggy Pattern Takes Over
Showers and thunderstorms are to arrive late Wednesday evening, likely weakening as they do so.
FIRST ALERT: Showers, few gusty storms possible Wednesday evening/overnight