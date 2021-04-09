A rain-filled weekend ahead with an overall cooler pattern following

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Unfortunately, no repeat of last weekend’s gorgeous weather. A compact low pressure system will bring the heaviest rainfall in nearly four months to the Stateline. This is good news because the overall longer pattern calls for a drier pattern ahead of spring planting season.

A good night for Friday evening football games with mostly cloudy skies and seasonably mild temperatures. Potential for patchy fog overnight tonight near and north of I-80, some of which may be dense, particularly the further north in our area is possible before rain chances go up into Saturday.

A rainy weekend is expected as a storm system moves across the area. Periods of rain will onset early Saturday morning and continue through the day. A few strong storms will also be possible especially south and east. Temperatures will remain in the 50s, right around normal for this time of the year. While river levels will likely rise, no flooding is anticipated. It’ll be a good weekend to stay indoors overall but if you need to head outside, have that umbrella and raincoat handy especially Saturday afternoon and evening.

Have the umbrellas and raincoats handy especially on Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday will start dry with rain moving in from south to north later in the morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday through Sunday are looking quite soggy with on-and-off waves of rain. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The steadiest rain will be on Saturday with lingering showers for the first half of Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday will also be breezy, as this slow-moving low pressure system will bring 30-35 miles per hour wind gusts along with the rain Saturday afternoon and evening. Be careful with some umbrellas! Unfortunately because this system will be moving slow, Sunday will have lingering showers into a good chunk of the afternoon. When all is said and done, most areas will see around 1-1.5 inches of rain with some spots approaching 2 inches. The higher rainfall potential looks to be west and south.

Wind gusts 30-35 miles per hour will be around on Saturday especially in the afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Some decent rains are heading our way Saturday and into Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This rain chance, while it doesn’t come at the best timing will be very beneficial because our region is in a slight rainfall deficit since the start of the spring season and 2021 as a whole. The rains will be good ahead of spring planting season because the overall pattern calls for below normal temperatures and a drier pattern into the end of April.

The weekend rain looks to be one of the only rain chances in the forecast for some time. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Below normal temperatures look to dominate the forecast into the end of April. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A slight cool down in temperatures will arrive into the middle of next week, where temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s are likely with partly to mostly cloudy skies each day.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.