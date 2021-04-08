Winnebago Co. adds 87 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up to 7.6%

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 87 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 28,296 as of Thursday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 457. The seven-day positivity rate is now 7.6 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 138,175 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 72 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is an increase from the Thursday, April 1 report of 38.

